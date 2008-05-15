Highly indebted countries harming euro, warns Dutch minister

Public debt in eurozone countries should be monitored more strictly, as high-debt states may undermine the stability of the whole monetary union, Dutch finance minister Wouter Bos has said, in remarks echoing earlier warnings that future expenditure arising from aging populations could pose a risk to the survival of the euro.

Speaking at the Brussels Economic Forum on Thursday (15 May), Mr Bos argued that policymakers in the single currency area should "put the focus on sustainable debt...