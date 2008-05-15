Ad
euobserver
"Doubts about sustainability will push up the cost of capital" in the monetary union, says the Dutch finance minister (Photo: European Central Bank)

Highly indebted countries harming euro, warns Dutch minister

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Public debt in eurozone countries should be monitored more strictly, as high-debt states may undermine the stability of the whole monetary union, Dutch finance minister Wouter Bos has said, in remarks echoing earlier warnings that future expenditure arising from aging populations could pose a risk to the survival of the euro.

Speaking at the Brussels Economic Forum on Thursday (15 May), Mr Bos argued that policymakers in the single currency area should "put the focus on sustainable debt...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
"Doubts about sustainability will push up the cost of capital" in the monetary union, says the Dutch finance minister (Photo: European Central Bank)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections