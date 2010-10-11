EU sends experts as Hungary braces for second leak of toxic sludge

A team of European experts flew to Hungary on Monday (11 October), as the EU member state braces itself for a second toxic spill from an aluminium plant located in the west of the country.

Emergency workers are racing to build a protective ring of rock and earth across fields just below a factory reservoir that holds the toxic bi-product material, amid warnings that a second breach is set to release a new torrent of the red sludge through the area.

Hungarian Prime Minister Vikt...