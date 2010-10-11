Ad
euobserver
The sludge has swept through villages and towns, causing widespread damage (Photo: friedrich glorian)

EU sends experts as Hungary braces for second leak of toxic sludge

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A team of European experts flew to Hungary on Monday (11 October), as the EU member state braces itself for a second toxic spill from an aluminium plant located in the west of the country.

Emergency workers are racing to build a protective ring of rock and earth across fields just below a factory reservoir that holds the toxic bi-product material, amid warnings that a second breach is set to release a new torrent of the red sludge through the area.

Hungarian Prime Minister Vikt...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The sludge has swept through villages and towns, causing widespread damage (Photo: friedrich glorian)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections