MEPs berate Greek PM in lively debate

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday took a verbal beating from the main political groups in the European Parliament for turning up both at a euro summit the previous evening and then in plenary with no concrete proposals on where to go next with his debt-ridden country.

The left-wing PM, now in his sixth month of office, stepped into a packed Strasbourg plenary - amid both applause and boos – as MEPs waited to hear an update on what has turned out to be the EU’s biggest cr...