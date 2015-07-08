MEPs berate Greek PM in lively debate

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday took a verbal beating from the main political groups in the European Parliament for turning up both at a euro summit the previous evening and then in plenary with no concrete proposals on where to go next with his debt-ridden country.
The left-wing PM, now in his sixth month of office, stepped into a packed Strasbourg plenary - amid both applause and boos – as MEPs waited to hear an update on what has turned out to be the EU’s biggest cr...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.