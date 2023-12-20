Wednesday

20th Dec 2023

  1. News
  2. Health & Society

EU staff in Amsterdam 'extremely' upset by brothel

  • Amsterdam's Red Light district attracts millions of tourists (Photo: Cédric Puisney)

By

Listen to article

EU officials in Amsterdam are "extremely" upset by the prospect of living cheek by jowl with one of Europe's biggest brothels in future.

They spoke out one day after Amsterdam's local council confirmed that a new "Erotisch Centrum" is to be situated just 500 metres from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), in the outskirts of the city.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The "EMA is extremely concerned about the impact of the decision on its surrounding environment as the proposed location for the Erotic Centre is in close proximity to the EMA premises," its press office told EUobserver on Wednesday (20 December).

"The concerns we expressed earlier this year still stand and we will continue to share these with the decision-makers," it said.

The EMA regulates medical products and has over 900 staff.

It also hosts a "large number of international delegates that need to enter and leave the agency's premises, often late in the evening," it said in a statement in March, when the brothel idea was already in the air.

"This will create safety, security, and nuisance issues," it said.

The brothel is to have 100 rooms where prostitutes can meet clients, as well as event-holding facilities, and is to be themed on the movie Moulin Rouge.

It is meant to help move female, male, and transgender prostitutes out of Amsterdam city centre.

Some 18 million tourists visit the city each year, many of them men who come for its Red Light district and cannabis cafes, annoying locals.

And almost half the Red Light premises — 100 out of 249 mini-brothels — are to be shut down when the Erotic Centre opens, even though local residents in the EMA district have also protested against the scheme.

The EU and world's largest brothel is in Cologne, Germany, which has space for 120 prostitutes.

Prostitution is legal in most EU countries but it is only regulated in some member states — Austria, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, and the Netherlands.

It is criminalised in different ways in Croatia, France, Lithuania, Ireland, Romania, and Sweden.

And the EMA dispute comes amid a new debate on EU legislation in the European Parliament.

German socialist MEP Maria Noichl, for one, is spearheading a campaign for EU countries to crack down on the sector, which is associated with human trafficking, and which she describes as "gender-based violence".

"Wealthy men — who have spare money to spend on fucking — meet poor women who have to fuck to survive," she told the Politico news website on Tuesday.

The EU parliament adopted a resolution in September calling for the EU-27 to adopt a "Nordic model", under which it would be illegal to buy sex, but legal to sell it.

But this passed by a thin majority — 234 votes in favour, 175 against, and 122 abstentions — amid diverging opinions on how to tackle the issue.

"An extensive body of evidence demonstrates that criminalisation of buying sex harms the rights of sex workers," the New York-based group Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in September.

It harmed prostitutes because it restricted their choice of clients to more dangerous men. It also forced them to meet clients in more dangerous, out-of-the-way locations, HRW said.

Site Section

  1. Health & Society

Related stories

  1. Prostitution is not work, it is 'violence', MEPs agree
  2. Albanian women trafficked in EU: abused, rejected, abandoned
Prostitution is not work, it is 'violence', MEPs agree

The European Parliament adopted a report calling on the European Commission to draw up common guidelines to guarantee minimum rights for people in prostitution. MEPs also urged member states, which have the power to regulate prostitution, to review existing laws.

Interview

Non-EU workers to fill gaps 'not a plan', warns union boss

EUobserver interviewed the general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) to discuss labour migration, staff shortages and working conditions — in views that strongly clash with the EU Commission's plan to attract more legal migrants.

Analysis

How Moldova is trying to control tuberculosis

Moldova, Europe's poorest country, is working hard to combat tuberculosis. The country wants to be tuberculosis-free by 2030, at the same time as joining the EU. That's quite a challenge.

Opinion

The EU's U-turn on caged farm animals — explained

A European citizens' initiative — signed by 1.4 million people — saw the EU Commission promise to ban cages for 300 million farmed animals. Then the farming lobby got involved.

Latest News

  1. EU staff in Amsterdam 'extremely' upset by brothel
  2. New EU political deal on asylum alarms rights activists
  3. Hungary vs Ukraine: how do you deal with Orbán?
  4. Wartime pregnancy: my top five most unusual emotions
  5. EU secures last-minute deal on new fiscal rules
  6. Merry Christmas, but where is the 'season of goodwill'?
  7. Supporting Israel 'becoming unbearable', says ex-UN chair
  8. Even dead Russians could stay on EU blacklists

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us