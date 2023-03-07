The 'digital frontier worker', a response to address EU labour shortages

Around 1.5 million Europeans cross a physical border within the continent every day to get to work. They are known as frontier workers.
For a while, Carla and Oriol, a Spanish couple in their early 20s, were two of them. They used to live in Thionville, a French commune of more than 135,000 inhabitants located about 70 kilometres from Luxembourg, where they crossed daily to work.
Th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.