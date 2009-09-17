Sweden takes on youth illiteracy and unemployment

The Swedish EU presidency is pushing for a quick agreement on the bloc's 2010-2018 youth policy, aimed at tackling youth unemployment and improving literacy skills.

"Our ambition is that the new framework will have an impact in terms of improving young people's living conditions in Europe," Nyamko Sabuni, Sweden's minister for youth policy said on Sunday (13 September) at a conference in Stockholm.

As the economic crisis unfolds, youngsters tend to be particularly at risk of unemp...