Ad
euobserver
The Swedish EU presidency wants to improve literacy skills among children (Photo: foreversouls)

Sweden takes on youth illiteracy and unemployment

Health & Society
by Valentina Pop,

The Swedish EU presidency is pushing for a quick agreement on the bloc's 2010-2018 youth policy, aimed at tackling youth unemployment and improving literacy skills.

"Our ambition is that the new framework will have an impact in terms of improving young people's living conditions in Europe," Nyamko Sabuni, Sweden's minister for youth policy said on Sunday (13 September) at a conference in Stockholm.

As the economic crisis unfolds, youngsters tend to be particularly at risk of unemp...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society
The Swedish EU presidency wants to improve literacy skills among children (Photo: foreversouls)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections