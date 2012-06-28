Ad
US money might be fueling the anti-gay lobby in Brussels. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Anti-gay lobby in Brussels linked to US neocons

by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

Lobbyists in the EU capital opposing gay rights are in close contact with US neo-conservative organisations, raising questions about where their money comes from. The lobbyists themselves deny any funding comes from overseas.

One such lobby group is European Dignity Watch, founded in 2010, advocating "life, the family and fundamental freedoms."

According to the EU transparency register, it has an annual budget of €80,816 - all in the form of anonymous donations.

