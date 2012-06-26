Ad
Protester dragged away by police in Moscow (Photo: Antonio Grossi)

EU creates pro-democracy fund

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU member states on Monday (25 June) agreed to create a European endowment for democracy aimed to encourage "deep and sustainable" change in societies struggling under oppressive regimes.

The fund should become operational by next year and will primarily target EU neighbouring countries such as Belarus, where people are routinely jailed for showing opposition against President Alexander Lukashenko.

The fund was the brainchild of the Polish EU presidency in June 2011 and will fun...

