'We have had case of police officers being complicit in the trafficking themselves,' said the Council of Europe. (Photo: Hans Op De Beeck)

Human traffickers evade conviction

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's joint judicial authority, Eurojust, is struggling to get member states to stop human trafficking.

Experts estimate that hundreds of thousands fall victim to the crime in the EU each year.

Many are exploited sexually. Others are domestic slaves or are forced into hard labour under threat of physical violence, deception or debt bondage.

Just 2,000-or-so people in 19 member states were indicted for the crime in 2009 - the latest figures aviailable - and only around ...

