Human traffickers evade conviction

The EU's joint judicial authority, Eurojust, is struggling to get member states to stop human trafficking.
Experts estimate that hundreds of thousands fall victim to the crime in the EU each year.
Many are exploited sexually. Others are domestic slaves or are forced into hard labour under threat of physical violence, deception or debt bondage.
Just 2,000-or-so people in 19 member states were indicted for the crime in 2009 - the latest figures aviailable - and only around ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.