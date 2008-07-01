Foreign students should get special visa to study in EU

Foreign students must get easier access to the European Union if the bloc is to catch up with US standards of education and achieve its own goals of making itself the foremost competitive and dynamic region in the world, MEPs have said.

In a report passed in the education committee on 24 June, euro-deputies say that students taking part in the union's Erasmus Mundus programme - a student exchange system aimed at promoting European education around the world - should be issued a special ...