A brilliant PhD student is not necessarily a brilliant teacher (Photo: Jens Schott Knudsen)

Europe needs teacher training academy

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Europe should help set up a teacher training academy to help counter the "embarrassing disappointment" that makes up much of teaching in the continent's universities and colleges, a new report recommends.

The study, published Tuesday (15 June), indicates that across Europe's 4,000 higher education institutions the balance between teaching and research - with much more respect given to the latter - is out of kilter.

It also notes that while professional teacher training is "general...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

