'Important' crack shuts MEPs' chamber for months

The EU parliament's plenary chamber in Brussels is to stay closed for "at least" six months due to a crack in the roof.
The parliament said in a statement on Tuesday (9 October) that one of the curved, horizontal beams which supports the 750-seat chamber's cavernous ceiling, had a "weak spot" when it was put in.
The spot became "fragile" with "ageing," causing an "important crack." The fissure increased weight on two other beams "which made them crack too."
It noted that ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
