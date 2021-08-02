Ad
The price of the Pfizer vaccine went from €15.50 to €19.50 (Photo: Arne Müseler)

Report: Pfizer and Moderna raise vaccine prices for EU

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

US drugmaker Pfizer and Moderna have raised the price of their vaccines against Covid-19 in their latest supply contracts with the European Union, the Financial Times reported on Sunday (1 August).

The terms of the agreements for the supply of 2.1 billion jabs (to be delivered until 2023) were renegotiated after clinical studies showed that the new mRNA vaccine technology developed by these two companies delivered higher protection rates than other shots, such as those manufactured by O...

