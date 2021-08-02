Report: Pfizer and Moderna raise vaccine prices for EU

US drugmaker Pfizer and Moderna have raised the price of their vaccines against Covid-19 in their latest supply contracts with the European Union, the Financial Times reported on Sunday (1 August).
The terms of the agreements for the supply of 2.1 billion jabs (to be delivered until 2023) were renegotiated after clinical studies showed that the new mRNA vaccine technology developed by these two companies delivered higher protection rates than other shots, such as those manufactured by O...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.