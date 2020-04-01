Ad
euobserver
It essentially takes 'Lebenslust' [zest for life] to win this battle: students who cook and go shopping for the elderly; teachers taking exams on Zoom; German hospitals flying in Italian patients for treatment

Column

Trying to think straight about coronavirus

Health & Society
Opinion
by Caroline de Gruyter, Oslo,

"The corona crisis will be the end of globalisation."

"The euro and Schengen are doomed."

"Governments use virus control as a pretext to take our civil liberties away."

Locked up in our homes we see prophecies like these rolling over our screens on a permanent basis. Italian philosopher Maurizio Ferraris, quarantined in Milan, sees them too.

Ferraris, 64, is a professor at the University of Turin. His age g...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & SocietyOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This article has been adapted from one of her columns in NRC.

Related articles

Coronavirus crisis deepens, but solidarity blooms
How much will coronavirus hurt European democracy?
How Europe coped with pandemic 100 years ago
It essentially takes 'Lebenslust' [zest for life] to win this battle: students who cook and go shopping for the elderly; teachers taking exams on Zoom; German hospitals flying in Italian patients for treatment

Tags

Health & SocietyOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This article has been adapted from one of her columns in NRC.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections