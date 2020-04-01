Trying to think straight about coronavirus

"The corona crisis will be the end of globalisation."

"The euro and Schengen are doomed."

"Governments use virus control as a pretext to take our civil liberties away."

Locked up in our homes we see prophecies like these rolling over our screens on a permanent basis. Italian philosopher Maurizio Ferraris, quarantined in Milan, sees them too.

Ferraris, 64, is a professor at the University of Turin. His age g...