The unequal, insecure plight of PhD researchers across the EU

The future of scientific progress and knowledge in the EU looks young but precarious.
At the start of their research careers, Europeans with a bachelor's and master's degree face different forms of insecurity depending on which member state they are in.
In the EU's less research-intensive countries poor salaries, low public-private investment and a lack of formal contracts prevail, while in those with more research activity there is high competition among candidates for a permane...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
