Strasbourg court slams Russia for banning pride parades

The European Court for Human Rights on Thursday (21 October) ruled that Russia has violated international law by banning Moscow gay pride parades on the grounds of public order.

The case was filed by human rights activist Nikolai Alexeyev, the main organiser of Moscow's gay pride parade since 2005, which has been banned each year in turn.

The Strasbourg-based court said "the mere risk of a demonstration creating a disturbance was not sufficient to justify its ban."

