EIT - to attract bright young brains from within and beyond Europe into research and innovation (Photo: Pixie.Notat)

EU technology school to turn ideas into income

by Renata Goldirova,

As part of its efforts to become the most competitive and dynamic knowledge-based economy in the world, the EU has agreed to set-up in 2009 a European Institution of Innovation and Technology (EIT).

The main idea behind the EIT - to be seated in the Hungarian capital, Budapest - is to pull together the best research centres and universities with the aim of translating their results into commercial innovation opportunities.

Currently, argue the EIT's supporters, the academic sp...

