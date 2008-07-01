EU technology school to turn ideas into income

As part of its efforts to become the most competitive and dynamic knowledge-based economy in the world, the EU has agreed to set-up in 2009 a European Institution of Innovation and Technology (EIT).
The main idea behind the EIT - to be seated in the Hungarian capital, Budapest - is to pull together the best research centres and universities with the aim of translating their results into commercial innovation opportunities.
Currently, argue the EIT's supporters, the academic sp...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here