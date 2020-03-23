Denmark: How a 'high-tax' state responds to coronavirus

A week ago (Sunday 15 March), Danish companies could breath a small sigh of relief, as prime minister Mette Frederiksen announced a new economic help package.

The package was negotiated between the government and social partners in a record time of just 24 hours.

It offers to cover 75 percent of employee salaries in businesses under budget pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic. For staff paid by the hour, the maximum coverage is 90 percent.

"Hold back the walking papers [red...