Ad
euobserver
Prime minister Mette Frederiksen. Denmark's salary package is just one out of many swift decisions taken by the government over the past weeks (Photo: Nordic Council of Ministers)

Denmark: How a 'high-tax' state responds to coronavirus

Nordics
Health & Society
by Mie Olsen, Copenhagen and Silkeborg,

A week ago (Sunday 15 March), Danish companies could breath a small sigh of relief, as prime minister Mette Frederiksen announced a new economic help package.

The package was negotiated between the government and social partners in a record time of just 24 hours.

It offers to cover 75 percent of employee salaries in businesses under budget pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic. For staff paid by the hour, the maximum coverage is 90 percent.

"Hold back the walking papers [red...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsHealth & Society

Author Bio

Mie Olsen is a Danish freelance journalist and writer specialising in EU-affairs, climate stories and macroeconomic reporting.

Related articles

How reliable is WHO coronavirus data?
Time of coronavirus shows importance of being European
Danish public employees sent home for two weeks
Prime minister Mette Frederiksen. Denmark's salary package is just one out of many swift decisions taken by the government over the past weeks (Photo: Nordic Council of Ministers)

Tags

NordicsHealth & Society

Author Bio

Mie Olsen is a Danish freelance journalist and writer specialising in EU-affairs, climate stories and macroeconomic reporting.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections