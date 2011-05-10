Ad
A protestor in Cairo calls for reforms earlier this year (Photo: Al Jazeera English)

Reformed EU neighbourhood policy to stress minority rights

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

An upcoming review of the EU's multi-billion euro neighbourhood policy is expected to feature calls to protect "minority" groups but is unlikely to include specific demands for greater gay rights in north Africa and the Middle East.

Embarrassed by its poor track record of affecting democratic change in the region, home to several dramatic revolutions against autocratic rulers in recent months, the commission had been scheduled to publish plans to overhaul the EU policy on Tuesday (10 Ma...

