euobserver
Phallometry is a controversial practice (Photo: Cult Gigolo)

Czech sexuality tests not legal, EU commission says

Health & Society
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The practice by Czech authorities of checking via 'phallometric tests' if an asylum seeker is really homosexual and thus a potential victim in his home country is not in line with EU asylum laws and fundamental rights, EU home affairs chief Cecilia Malmstrom has said.

"The practice of phallometric tests constitutes a strong interference with the person's private life and human dignity. This kind of degrading treatment should not be accepted in the European Union, nor elsewhere," Malmstr...

