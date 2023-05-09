Ad
McDonald's spoke at an event in the European Parliament at the end of February with over 80 attendees, claiming that the new EU law may 'only make the problem [of environmental breakdown] worse'

Investigation

McDonald's at centre of lobbying blitz against EU packaging waste laws

by Clare Carlile, London,

McDonald's is at the forefront of a campaign against new laws to reduce packaging waste in the EU, in what has been described by some insiders as the largest-scale lobbying effort they have ever witnessed in the European Parliament.

The fast food chain, alongside a number packaging producers and trade associations, wrote to European policymakers at the end of April, demanding a pause to the legislation, which would champion ...

Author Bio

Clare Carlile is a researcher and reporter at DeSmog, focusing on the agri-business sector.

This story was originally published by DeSmog.

