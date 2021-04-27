Ad
Responding to the EU’s lawsuit, AstraZeneca said it will 'strongly defend itself in court,' arguing that 'any litigation is without merit' (Photo: Tim Reckmann)

EU takes AstraZeneca to court for 'breaching contract'

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Union has launched legal action against the pharmaceutical multinational AstraZeneca for failing to meet its contractual obligations for the supply of Covid-19 vaccines, and for lacking a "reliable strategy" to ensure timely deliveries.

"The European Commission started last Friday legal action against the company AstraZeneca on the basis of breach of the advanced purchase agreement," a commission spokesperson said on Monday (26 April), adding that all 27 EU member states ha...

