euobserver
'If you don't talk about the reproductive system or divorce you put men's health in danger' (Photo: GiantsFanatic)

Commission accused of censorship

Health & Society
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

The European Commission on Friday (15 June) was accused of censorship for omitting from a report on men's health issues such as homosexuality, condom use, divorce and suicide. The commission, for its part, denies any wrongdoing.

The 2011 report was commissioned, according to the tender, in order “to identify gaps of information and data relating to men's health ... and identify any options for action at national or EU level."

An “extended” version of the final report gives a detai...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

