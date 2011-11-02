Ad
Tymoshenko in a huddle with her defence team in court (Photo: byut.com.ua)

Tymoshenko makes emotional plea to save EU-Ukraine treaty

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Jailed former Ukrainian leader Yulia Tymoshenko has urged EU countries to sign a new treaty with her country no matter what happens to her personally.

Writing in a three-page letter on Wednesday (2 November) entitled "Appeal to the nations, parliaments and leaders of the European Union" she accused the "authoritarian regime" of President Viktor Yanukovych of trying to "sabotage" EU integration for the sake of better ties with Russia.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tymoshenko in a huddle with her defence team in court (Photo: byut.com.ua)

