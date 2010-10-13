EU tools offer only minor relief to youth unemployment

The EU's "Youth on the Move" strategy to combat soaring youth unemployment across the continent offers a few practical tools, but the main responsibility still lies with national governments currently distracted by attempts to cap budget deficits.



Some five million Europeans under 25 years of age have been unable to find a job this year, an overall increase of one million since the financial and economic crisis struck in 2008.



Worst hit are Spain, with just over 40 percent youth unemp...