Concerns remain over successful 'cure' for obesity

Two months after Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk launched Wegovy — its blockbuster weight-loss drug — in Europe, demand has exploded.

Overweight Germans are desperate to get a hold of the drug, hoping to lose weight. 48-year-old Philipp Lang from Bad Homburg, near Frankfurt in Germany is one of them.

Lang has a background in investment banking and IT. He runs a family business, acting as the managing director of an illumination company in Friedrichsdorf while running r...