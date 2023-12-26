Ad
euobserver
"This is a human rights issue," explains Alfonso. "We talk about the European social welfare model. So let's make sure in the first place that we are supporting people in the best possible way." (Photo: Leaf)

Europe is getting older, but who cares?

Health in a post-pandemic EU
Health & Society
by Charles Ebikeme, London,

Across Europe, over the last 50 years, life expectancy has increased considerably. Europe is getting older, and people are living longer. By 2050, those aged 65 and over are expected to make up one-quarter of the population in Europe.

Most babies born since 2000 in France, Germany, Italy, and other developed countries are expected to live to celebrate their 100th birthdays. The projected population pyramid, as a result, will look top-heavy. As such, the health challenges faced by the p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health in a post-pandemic EUHealth & Society

Author Bio

Dr. Charles Ebikeme is a science writer based in London. He holds a PhD in Parasitology and has worked across science and policy.

Related articles

Concerns remain over successful 'cure' for obesity
"This is a human rights issue," explains Alfonso. "We talk about the European social welfare model. So let's make sure in the first place that we are supporting people in the best possible way." (Photo: Leaf)

Tags

Health in a post-pandemic EUHealth & Society

Author Bio

Dr. Charles Ebikeme is a science writer based in London. He holds a PhD in Parasitology and has worked across science and policy.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections