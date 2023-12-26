Europe is getting older, but who cares?

Across Europe, over the last 50 years, life expectancy has increased considerably. Europe is getting older, and people are living longer. By 2050, those aged 65 and over are expected to make up one-quarter of the population in Europe.

Most babies born since 2000 in France, Germany, Italy, and other developed countries are expected to live to celebrate their 100th birthdays. The projected population pyramid, as a result, will look top-heavy. As such, the health challenges faced by the p...