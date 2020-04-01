Without European patriotism, EU decline is inevitable

On 26 March, an utterly divided EU emerged from the European Council dedicated to European measures aimed at managing the severest crisis since 1929.
The coronavirus pandemic and the transpiring economic and social crises present Europe with an extraordinary opportunity: to decide to move towards a deeper unity, or to decline irrevocably.
The prevailing road will naturally depend on the decisions of the governments in the European Council and other EU institutions; but also, and...
Gesine Schwan is a former president of Viadrina University,Frankfurt, and twice candidate for the presidency of the German Federal Republic; Biagio De Giovanni, is former rector of the Eastern University of Naples and chairman of the European Parliament constitutional affairs committee; André Gerrits, University of Leiden ,Netherlands; Lucio Levi, University of Turin, director of The Federalist debate; Ferdinando Nelli Feroci, president of the Istituto Affari Internazionali, Rome; Ruth Rubio Marin is professor at the European University Institute and the University of Seville, Spain; Mario Telo, professor at LUISS-Rome and IEE-ULB; Luk Van Langenhove, professor at the Institute of European Studies at the Vrije Universiteit Bussel, Brussels; Didier Viviers, president of the Royal Academy of Belgium and former rector of the Universté libre de Bruxelles; Michael Zurn, professor at Freie Universität and founding director of the Hertie School in Berlin; S. van Wijnbergen, professor University of Amsterdam, formerly secretary general of the ministry of economic affairs; Christian Lequesne, professor and chief editor of European Review of International Studies (ERIS); Bruno Van Pottelsberghe, professor Université libre de Bruxelles, former dean of the Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management; Bertrand Badie professor Science po Paris; Christian Lequesne, professor sciences po et ancien directeur CERI; Camille Focant, professor Université Catholique de Louvain; Luc Soete, dean of the Institute of European Studies at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel and former rector of Maastricht University.
