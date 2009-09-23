Romanian pollution research gets Norwegian boost

A high-tech research project on air pollution in Romania has launched thanks to a €2.5 million grant from Norway at the same time that Romanian authorities have slashed funding for science and research by 70 percent due to the economic crisis.

Magurele, a small town 10 kilometres south of Bucharest, is best known for its nuclear physics institute and made headlines earlier this summer when a US-sponsored team dismantled a Soviet-era reactor and repatriated it to Russia.

But the Ma...