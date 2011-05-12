Ad
euobserver
Leading Russian gay rights activist Nikolai Alekseev being led away by police during a previous - unauthorised - pride event (Photo: Beenni)

EU diplomats urge Russia to allow gay pride march

Health & Society
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU diplomats have tried and failed to get Russia to allow a historic gay pride march in Moscow, but foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton is to keep up pressure.

The pride event - billed as the first ever to be held legally in the Russian capital - is planned to take place on 28 May.

The Moscow mayor's office is currently considering whether or not to allow it. But a report by the Interfax news agency in late April citing sources in the Moscow regional security department augu...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

