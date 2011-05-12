EU diplomats urge Russia to allow gay pride march

EU diplomats have tried and failed to get Russia to allow a historic gay pride march in Moscow, but foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton is to keep up pressure.

The pride event - billed as the first ever to be held legally in the Russian capital - is planned to take place on 28 May.

The Moscow mayor's office is currently considering whether or not to allow it. But a report by the Interfax news agency in late April citing sources in the Moscow regional security department augu...