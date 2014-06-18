Lesbian MEP victim of acid attack

A top EU deputy at the Vienna gay pride demonstration was the victim of an acid attack over the weekend.

Austrian Green MEP Ulrike Lunacek, along with a journalist who was interviewing her, were doused on Saturday with what is said to be butyric acid, a toxic but non-lethal substance.

“Nobody got hurt, it was just a horrible stench that got in our clothes and hair and skin but it was definitely against me and the journalist interviewing me,” Lunacek, a former vice-president of the...