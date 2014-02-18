Ad
euobserver
Steel factories in Germany are likely to get preferential treatment (Photo: LarsAC)

EU commissioner clashes with Germany on energy subsidies

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Germany is on collision course with the European Commission over subsidies to energy-intensive industries which Brussels says run counter to EU goals on promoting greener sources by 2020.

In a rare move, competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia held a press conference in Berlin on Monday (17 February) after meeting German vice-chancellor and energy minister Sigmar Gabriel.

He said time was pressing, as the commission on 9 April will adopt new guidelines on how it will deal with st...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU proposes 'affordable' climate targets
Germany gets its way on EU car emissions
Steel factories in Germany are likely to get preferential treatment (Photo: LarsAC)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections