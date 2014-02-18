EU commissioner clashes with Germany on energy subsidies

Germany is on collision course with the European Commission over subsidies to energy-intensive industries which Brussels says run counter to EU goals on promoting greener sources by 2020.

In a rare move, competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia held a press conference in Berlin on Monday (17 February) after meeting German vice-chancellor and energy minister Sigmar Gabriel.

He said time was pressing, as the commission on 9 April will adopt new guidelines on how it will deal with st...