The EU's financial markets agency can ban short-selling the ECJ has ruled (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/norden.org)

Court slaps down UK challenge to EU short-selling ban

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Court of Justice has in a surprise move thrown out a UK legal challenge to EU rules on short-selling.

The ruling refers to legislation adopted in 2012, which gives the Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) the power to ban short-selling as an emergency measure if it deems that there is a threat to the bloc's financial markets.

The UK argued that these powers to directly intervene in financial markets went beyond the terms of the single market a...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

