The commission made it clear it was concerned about the lower court's ruling (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Baltic Gay Pride re-instated by Lithuania's top court

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Lithuania's Supreme Administrative Court ruled on Friday that Baltic Pride, a gay rights rally planned for Saturday in the capital, Vilnius, would be able to go ahead after all, overturning a ban by a lower court.

The move comes after the European Commission made it known its concerns about the earlier decision's threat to fundamental freedoms.

Jonathan Faull, director-general of the European Commission's justice, freedom and security department had written to the country's ambass...

