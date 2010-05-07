Baltic Gay Pride re-instated by Lithuania's top court

Lithuania's Supreme Administrative Court ruled on Friday that Baltic Pride, a gay rights rally planned for Saturday in the capital, Vilnius, would be able to go ahead after all, overturning a ban by a lower court.
The move comes after the European Commission made it known its concerns about the earlier decision's threat to fundamental freedoms.
Jonathan Faull, director-general of the European Commission's justice, freedom and security department had written to the country's ambass...
