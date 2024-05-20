My boss, the algorithm — EU's efforts to improve conditions of platform workers

Algorithms dictate gig workers’ lives: their schedules, income and even their privacy — prompting the EU to regulate these automated management processes for the first time.
However, the impact of new rules on the daily routine of gig workers remains to be seen.
Dharani Thangavelu, Emma Pascal, Francesca Olivi, Sebastian Christensen, Christopher Brass and Bahar Sheikh, students of MSc Investigative Journalism, University of Gothenburg worked on the platform work directive in a cross-border collaboration with teams in Germany and France for over six months.
Additional reporting: Elisa Göppert, Annika Franz, Alina Eckelmann, Aylin Elci, Jeanne Toutain, Paul Battez.