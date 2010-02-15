Ad
euobserver
The European Students' Union is calling for a constant flow of financial resources for universities (Photo: European Commission)

European higher education faces budget cuts

Health & Society
by Helena Spongenberg,

The global economic crisis has led to budget cuts in the education sector in member states across the European Union at a time when the bloc is seeking to boost its economy by, among other things, putting education at the centre of its new economic strategy.

Spanish education minister Angel Gabilondo, whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency, has called for education to be "at the heart" of the European Union's 2020 Strategy - a 10n-year programme to boost the European e...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society
The European Students' Union is calling for a constant flow of financial resources for universities (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections