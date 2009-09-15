Ad
euobserver
The Erasmus student exchange programme is over 20 years old (Photo: Flickr)

EU student exchange programme outdated, says founder

Health & Society
by Valentina Pop,

The EU needs to upgrade its 22-year old student exchange programme and move towards more cutting-edge educational policies, one of its founders told this website.

Established in the late 1980s, the Erasmus programme has seen some 2 million students spend a semester in another European country and get their studies recognised back home.

The European Commission proposal initially met resistance in France, Germany and the UK, who were unwilling to spend money on a community-funded s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society
The Erasmus student exchange programme is over 20 years old (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections