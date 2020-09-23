Ad
euobserver
Until very recently, the media of Britain, France, Germany, and neighbouring Denmark and Norway, have all been highly vocal in dismissing Stockholm's strategy (Photo: Jernej Furman)

Coronavirus: the Swedish model was worth emulating

Nordics
Health & Society
Opinion
by Nima Khorrami, Stockholm,

Fuelled by its long and uninterrupted history of statehood as well as its unique geographical location, Sweden has been steadfast in its intent to preserve a healthy dose of its sovereignty and decision-making autonomy from the very moment it joined the EU.

In other words, it has always sought to preserve its ability to chart its own path and avoid total dependency on a supranational body by delicately bala...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Nima Khorrami is a research associate at the Arctic Institute based in Stockholm.

Related articles

Holding safe elections under Coronavirus
Sweden did it differently - but is it working?
Covid-19: How is Eastern Europe bracing for a second wave?
Until very recently, the media of Britain, France, Germany, and neighbouring Denmark and Norway, have all been highly vocal in dismissing Stockholm's strategy (Photo: Jernej Furman)

Tags

NordicsHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Nima Khorrami is a research associate at the Arctic Institute based in Stockholm.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections