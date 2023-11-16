Musk's Tesla problem in Sweden — how a strike snowballed

Trade unions in Sweden generally avoid conflict and rarely go on strike, but electric-car giant Tesla's refusal to sign a collective agreement has unleashed them to mobilise against Elon Musk's company — disrupting operations across the country.

On 27 October, the IF Metall union representing over 300,000 workers in Sweden, including those working at Tesla's repair shops, saw no other option but to go on strike.

Then, less than a month ago, it seemed like a small issue, involving...