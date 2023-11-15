German constitutional court strikes down €60bn climate fund

Germany's constitutional court struck down a €60bn off-budget government climate fund on Wednesday (15 November), putting the country's legal commitment to limit climate change at risk.
The court ruled in favour of a case lodged by the main opposition party, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU).
The CDU has argued that using unused money from the 2021 Covid-19 funds was illegal and violates Germany's constitutionally enshrined debt brake.
This limits government ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.