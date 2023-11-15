Ad
The German constitutional court in Karlsruhe has been critical of the off-balance sheet tricks (Photo: German Constitutional Court)

German constitutional court strikes down €60bn climate fund

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Germany's constitutional court struck down a €60bn off-budget government climate fund on Wednesday (15 November), putting the country's legal commitment to limit climate change at risk.

The court ruled in favour of a case lodged by the main opposition party, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU).

The CDU has argued that using unused money from the 2021 Covid-19 funds was illegal and violates Germany's constitutionally enshrined debt brake.

This limits government ...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

