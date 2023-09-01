Ad
euobserver
Job instability and insecurity affect workers' perceptions of fairness, well-being, trust, sense of social exclusion or political participation, the report finds

Job insecurity 'undermines' voting and political participation

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Workers who suffer from job insecurity, have non-permanent contracts, or work informally are less satisfied with the functioning of democracy, according to a new report by the EU agency Eurofound.

"They are less likely to vote in elections and less likely to participate in demonstrations — an indicator of disengagement," says the report entitled Societal Implications of Labo...

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

euobserver

