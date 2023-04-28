Ad
A legal cannabis farm in Canada (Photo: Richard T, The CBD)

German cannabis reform: more mirrors than smoke?

by Professor David Nutt, London,

Although cannabis has been made legal — or at least decriminalised — in over 20 countries, most notably Canada, the announcement last year following the federal election that Germany was to follow suit still caused quite a stir internationally.

Why was this? In part it was because Germany would then become the largest nation in which cannabis was be legal.

Moreover it was seen as a major act of liberalisation in what to many (probably blinkered) outside observers thought to be ...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

David Nutt is professor of neuropsychopharmacology at Imperial College, London and founder of Drug Science UK. He was formerly the UK government's chair of the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs, until disagreeing with the government on the relative harms of cannabis and ecstasy, against alcohol and tobacco.

