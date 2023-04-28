German cannabis reform: more mirrors than smoke?

Although cannabis has been made legal — or at least decriminalised — in over 20 countries, most notably Canada, the announcement last year following the federal election that Germany was to follow suit still caused quite a stir internationally.

Why was this? In part it was because Germany would then become the largest nation in which cannabis was be legal.

Moreover it was seen as a major act of liberalisation in what to many (probably blinkered) outside observers thought to be ...