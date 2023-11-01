Ad
euobserver
Dutch MEP Agnes Jongerius, S&D spokesperson for employment (Photo: Party of European Socialists)

Interview

Hits and misses of EU workplace and jobs legislation

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The world of work is changing. The green and digital transitions pose new challenges for employers and employees, and those fast-paced shifts are hitting policymakers, who are trying to keep up with new rules and guidelines for EU member states to make job opportunities and skill sets fit for purpose.

A living minimum wage, and new pay transparency rules to tackle gender discrimination, have been some of the most talked-about files of this current parliament (2019-2024). Some others, ho...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

