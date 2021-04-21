Ad
euobserver
Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (r) briefed EU colleagues on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Interview

'Dire' suffering continues in Ethiopia war, EU envoy says

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region is "dire", with ongoing ethnic cleansing and sexual violence, Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto has said, after returning from his second trip to the Horn of Africa.

"The security situation in Tigray remains dire and active hostilities and fighting have been reported in various areas," Haavisto told EUobserver on Tuesday (20 April).

"The growing number of ... persons who have been forcefully displaced from western Tigray is alarming and ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Ethiopia war creating new 'refugee crisis', EU envoy warns
EU floats Ethiopia sanctions over humanitarian aid
Ethiopia: Time to tell the truth, Ambassador
Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (r) briefed EU colleagues on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections