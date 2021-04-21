'Dire' suffering continues in Ethiopia war, EU envoy says

Fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region is "dire", with ongoing ethnic cleansing and sexual violence, Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto has said, after returning from his second trip to the Horn of Africa.

"The security situation in Tigray remains dire and active hostilities and fighting have been reported in various areas," Haavisto told EUobserver on Tuesday (20 April).

"The growing number of ... persons who have been forcefully displaced from western Tigray is alarming and ...