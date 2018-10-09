Austria EU presidency seeks 'mandatory solidarity' on Dublin

The Austrian EU presidency will be pressing ahead with plans to make sure member states play their part in taking in asylum seekers.
Also known as "mandatory solidarity", the concept (and its variations) has so far eluded the past four EU presidencies in their efforts to gain some traction on reforming the so-called 'Dublin regulation' - a key EU-wide asylum law that determines who is required to process an asylum-seeker app...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
