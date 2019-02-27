Are art 'freeports' tip of EU tax avoidance iceberg?

If the EU is serious about tackling tax havens, it needs to clean its own house first.
Battling the tax havens and legislative loopholes which plague the bloc would be a potent weapon against the continent's surging populists, who frequently invoke tacit agreements between political elites and fat cats to avoid taxation.
Nicolas Tenzer is the chairman of the Paris-based Centre for Study and Research for Political Decision (Cerap), editor of the journal Le Banquet, author of three official reports to the government, including two on international strategy, and of 21 books.
