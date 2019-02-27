Ad
euobserver
There are concerns that paintings and masterpieces could be stashed in freeports as a means of laundering money (Photo: Matthew Tempest)

Are art 'freeports' tip of EU tax avoidance iceberg?

Green Economy
Opinion
by Nicolas Tenzer, Paris,

If the EU is serious about tackling tax havens, it needs to clean its own house first.

Battling the tax havens and legislative loopholes which plague the bloc would be a potent weapon against the continent's surging populists, who frequently invoke tacit agreements between political elites and fat cats to avoid taxation.

Tax avoidance costs EU countries hundreds of billions of euros—

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Nicolas Tenzer is the chairman of the Paris-based Centre for Study and Research for Political Decision (Cerap), editor of the journal Le Banquet, author of three official reports to the government, including two on international strategy, and of 21 books.

Related articles

Why majority voting on EU taxation is a bad idea
MEPs demand stronger rules against tax evasion
The EU's tax haven blacklist - impressive or impotent?
There are concerns that paintings and masterpieces could be stashed in freeports as a means of laundering money (Photo: Matthew Tempest)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Nicolas Tenzer is the chairman of the Paris-based Centre for Study and Research for Political Decision (Cerap), editor of the journal Le Banquet, author of three official reports to the government, including two on international strategy, and of 21 books.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections