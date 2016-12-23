MEPs to investigate Ukip brawl

By Eric Maurice

The European Parliament will investigate an incident that sent British MEP Steven Woolfe to hospital on Thursday (6 October). The institution's president, Martin Schulz, referred "this very regrettable matter" to the advisory committee on the conduct of members" on Friday.

The incident will be dealt with "as a matter of urgency next week," Schulz said in a statement.

