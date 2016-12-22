Oettinger apologises over China insults

By Eric Maurice

EU commissioner Guenther Oettinger apologised on Thursday (3 November) about controversial remarks he made last week about Chinese people and Wallonia.

"I had time to reflect on my speech, and I can now see that the words I used have created bad feelings and may even have hurt people," the German commissioner said in a statement published by the commission.

Dear EUobserver reader Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver. Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations EUobserver archives EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states. ♡ We value your support. Not now Register If you already have an account click here to login.