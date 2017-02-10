MEPs look for ways to defund far-right party

Members of the European Parliament's constitutional affairs committee (Afco) have said they were not obliged to fund parties that do not respect the founding principles of the EU, amid a hearing with representatives of the European political party Alliance for Peace and Freedom (APF) on Thursday (9 February).

Hungarian MEP Gyorgy Schopflin said his centre-right EPP was committed to freedom of speech within the law, but not to funding parties that represent "ideas directly contrary to the EU".

"These are legitimate in terms of legitimate debate but not to financing from the EU institutions," he said. "The European Parliament decides for itself how it wants to spend its money".

Schopflin is one of two MEPs in charge of the committee's probe into whether the European political party Alliance for Peace and Freedom (APF) complies with the founding principles of the EU.

Last year, the parliament awarded €600,000 to the Alliance for Peace and Freedom, a pan-EU party founded in February 2015.

APF brings together parties that have been described as neo-Nazi and fascist: Italy's Forza Nuova, Greece's Golden Dawn, the Party of the Danes, Germany's National Democratic Party (NPD), and Czech anti-Roma DSSS.

Nick Griffin, who was expelled from the British National Party for being too extreme, is also a board member.

Marita Ulvskog, a Swedish social democrat, said EU money had financed an APF rally in Stockholm last year, where neo-Nazi and fascist participants sang an "anti-Semitic song blaming terror attacks, the war in Afghanistan and feminism on the Jews".

She said APF secretary-general Stefan Jacobson was also the editor of Logik, a publishing house that brought "neo-Nazi propaganda, Turner Diaries, a book that has been called the "bible of the far-right" and was linked to right-wing terrorist movements", to the Swedish market.

She said APF president, Roberto Fiore, a veteran neo-fascist, was convicted for the 1980 terrorist attacks in Bologna.

Jacobsson said the song was a cover on a humour sketch by Henrik Dorsin, a Swedish comedian.

"I don't think he [Dorsin] hates all the gays. They [rally participants] made fun of it in a different way," Jacobsson said.

Fiori said he had been falsely implicated in the Bologna bombing and that he will sue Ulvskog for defamation.

He told MEPs they were wrong to stop funding his party, which stands for a "Europe of sovereign nations" and celebrates "Christian values and European cultural heritage", according to its programme.

"You cannot say that if you are not a liberal, you are not part of the [European] family... I know perfectly the spirit of Europe. My wife is Basque and eight of my children were born in the UK," Fiori, an ex-MEP, said.

"I know you don't agree with our ideas, but it doesn't matter. We are probably saying a lot of things that will become more popular in the future. I ask you to have a political consciousness and understand that these ideas are debatable. And because they don't infringe anything at all, they should be respected, we should have a fair treatment, like any other party," he said.

APF's legal representative, Peter Richter, told EUobserver the party had also sued the parliament for cracking down on party funding to far-right parties last year.

The parliament's bureau last December said parties must have a top-rated bank to back the application of parties, which will be liable if they spend funds improperly.

Richter told this website APF hadn't been able to secure a bank guarantee and that it had filed a lawsuit against the parliament with the EU general court in Luxembourg.