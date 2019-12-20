Friday

20th Dec 2019

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

Sassoli stuck in middle as Catalan MEPs enter building

  • Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and minister Toni Comín have now entered the European parliament's building, after EP president David Sassoli (left) lifted the ban on the pair (Photo: European Parliament)

By

The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, has now urged his own parliament's legal services, plus the relevant Spanish authorities, to study the bombshell ruling this week from the EU's top court that a jailed Catalan leader has "immunity" as an MEP.

And, speaking to MEPs at Thursday's (19 December) plenary session in Strasbourg, he warned the verdict could affect the overall composition of the chamber.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Puigdemont has been living in self-imposed exile in Belgium for over two years since fleeing Spain

The parliament's legal services are currently analysing whether the three Catalan leaders who were elected in the European elections last May - former president Carles Puigdemont, former vice-president Oriol Junqueras and former minister Toni Comín - can now be accredited as members of the European Parliament.

However, it is still unknown when this assessment will be made public.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) concluded on Thursday that Junqueras, the 'Spitzenkandidat' of European Free Alliance (EFA), enjoyed "immunity" as an MEP since 13 June, when the official declarations of the results of the European elections took place in Spain.

Likewise, according to the court, the immunity of Junqueras as an "elected" MEP should have allowed him to travel this summer to take part in the inaugural session of the newly-elected European parliament.

However, these rights were denied by the Spanish Supreme Court and subsequently, Junqueras - who was already held in custody - was sentenced in October to 13 years in prison for his role in an illegal 2017 Catalan independence referendum.

As a result, it is still not clear how the court's ruling will affect Junqueras' case, as he is currently in jail.

"So long as Oriol Junqueras is not allowed to take up his seat in the European Parliament it violates his rights and the choice of the 1.2 million people who voted for him and are not represented today in the European Parliament," said Catalan MEP Diana Riba from the Greens/EFA.

Ripple effect?

The decision has set a precedent for the Catalan leaders living in self-imposed exile in Belgium, Puigdemont and Comín, who have also launched legal challenges against the European parliament.

Sassoli lifted on Thursday the ban on Puigdemont and Comín entering the parliament building - which was imposed last October by his predecessor, Antonio Tajani, when Spain reactivated the European arrest warrants for them.

As a result, the pair on Friday entered the building of the European Parliament in Brussels with a temporary accreditation - although the European arrest warrants remain active, according to the Spanish authorities.

In order to get full acreditation, both Puigdemont and Comín will have to wait for the evaluation of the legal services of the parliament.

"European justice says that we are MEPs since July. Every minute counts. Fundamental rights are being violated," Puigdemont said.

However, even if there is a positive evaluation from the parliament's legal services, Spanish authorities are still entitled to request the parliament to waive the immunity of the Catalan leaders. Such a request would be done vote on in the plenary.

Once the request is evaluated by the parliament's legal affairs committee (JURI) in a closed session, the resulting report would be then voted by MEPs in plenary session by a simple majority.

The representative of the government of Catalonia to the EU, Meritxell Serret, said that "Junqueras must be immediately released and, together with Puigdemont and Comín, be able to represent [in the European Parliament] the two million citizens that voted them".

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. Catalan party: release leader after MEP 'immunity' verdict
  2. Behind bars: a visit to an imprisoned Catalan politician
  3. Catalan MEP is 'elected', court advisor says
Catalan party: release leader after MEP 'immunity' verdict

The European Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled on Thursday (19 December) that imprisoned Catalan leader, Oriol Junqueras, enjoys parliamentarian immunity as MEP, in a legal victory for the separatist movement which saw nine of its leaders jailed earlier this year.

Catalan MEP is 'elected', court advisor says

In a boost for the cause of three Catalan MEPs, the advocate general of the EU Court of Justice has recognised their mandate as elected MEPs - but it is up to the parliament if they should enjoy immunity.

Investigation

The dark side of 'egg' building: workers without papers

An investigation of the Belgian newspaper De Standaard reveals that the Europa Building, where EU summits take place, was partly built by undocumented migrants and workers without proper contracts.

News in Brief

  1. UK MPs poised to approve Brexit bill
  2. Belgium: employers plead for interim government
  3. Russia and Ukraine reach deal on gas transit to Europe
  4. Sea Watch ship to resume migrant rescues
  5. Belgian court: Rwandan official guilty of genocide
  6. Spanish PM investiture talks blocked after MEP verdict
  7. Libyan government accepts Turkish military help
  8. London rejects demand for fresh Scottish referendum

This is the (finally) approved European Commission

MEPs gave the green light to the entire new European Commission during the plenary session in Strasbourg - but with the abstention of the Greens and a rejection by the leftist group GUE/NGL.

Magazine

Welcome to the EU engine room

Welcome to the EU engine room: the European Parliament (EP's) 22 committees, which churn out hundreds of new laws and non-binding reports each year and which keep an eye on other European institutions.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. Sassoli stuck in middle as Catalan MEPs enter building
  2. Polish NGO pits porpoises vs Russia's Nord Stream 2
  3. Irish EU watchdog pledges 'energetic' approach
  4. 'Not climate-friendly? We won't work for your company'
  5. Stop the misuse of EU funds under new budget
  6. Catalan party: release leader after MEP 'immunity' verdict
  7. Poland risks leaving EU with new judges law, Tusk warns
  8. Questions on commissioner Suica's wealth still linger

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us